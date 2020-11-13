Is Trump mounting a coup — or just putting on a circus?

Washington (AFP) – Is President Donald Trump’s unprecedented assault on the US election results a coup in progress — or mere political show?In this golden age of conspiracy theories, few can agree.Ostensibly, Trump is exercising his right to complain that the count showing Democrat Joe Biden with a solid if close win was wrong. “Rigged Election!” he tweeted in his latest broadside Thursday.But the president is not making much sense.Plenty of US elections have been as close as his November 3 loss — or closer — and no incumbent ever alleged that his victory was stolen or refused to concede. U…

Read More