IS THE LEFT RIGHT?

Fascism is not fashionable.

Blacks should not be Back at the Back of the Bus.

Minorities will soon be the majority.

Abortion will give birth to a new body of strength.

The Vote will be more powerful than the gun.

At some point, the blamers will be forced to look in the mirror. It could crack.

Little Marco has shrunk.

Will the real Ron DeSantis please stand up? Those elevator shoes have given him foot in the mouth disease.

When Florida secedes, kiss Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Snap goodbye. Football will be thrown for a big loss. Friday Night Lights will be your entertainment. How much will Florida currency buy?

Who will stay in Florida?

Will DeSantis be on the short end of the stick?

History is history. It cannot be erased. A loser is a loser. A liar. A liar. It’s Mr. Trump’s gamble. Those casinos went belly-up. Are you going to roll the dice with him?

Those bone spurs kept Trump from being drafted. How are they?

Trump had a way with women. About 25 claim he abused them sexually.

He’s maintained that he was an academic star at Wharton. Number one in his graduating class. Very modest to withhold records.

Kids used to play doctor when they were four or five years of age. Apparently Trump did that as an adult.

Wrote his own medical report. The AMA was impressed.

There is some confusion about Alternative Facts. Is it true that some criminals tried to use them and were convicted of perjury? Sorry. That’s an Alternative Fact.

Trump doesn’t drink. Is there a relationship about different kinds of bars? Prison bars? A significant number of people he’s hired in government have either been in prison or waiting for the occasion. Including himself.

Wouldn’t you say that Mr. Trump is a highly recognized person? During September 11, he claimed to have spent considerable time assisting our courageous first responders in their efforts to save as many folks as possible. No one remembers seeing him. An Executive VP of his organization claims he never went down there.

It’s epidemic. The Republicans following Trump’s lead want to retire Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

In his administration, Friends would become Enemies. Enemies Friends. NATO would be on the chopping block. Ukraine would be part of Russia. Elon Musk would effectively be our next President.

If Republicans can’t get it done, it’s Hillary’s fault.

The Republicans have just received THE NO BACKBONE AWARD. A companion to THE NO GUTS AWARD.

January 6 was not a walk in the park.

The Republicans are drowning in his Swamp.

After a series of sophisticated research studies we were able to determine the reason for the lack of success in every business in which he ventured :

Trump Air. Amelia Earhart’s fault.

Trump Steaks. It was the Jews’ fault. The meat was kosher.

Trump Vodka. Lenin’s fault.

Go Trump. Lasted a year. Featured a tour of Siberia.

Trump University. A degree in screwing people’s eyeballs out. Only cost $25 million.

The Wall at our southern border. Paid for by Mexico. To acknowledge, they sent him an Erector Set.

Killing one of the top Iranian Leaders against advice of most of our military

experts. Response—Iran sent rockets into one of our air bases. About 110 of our personnel suffered brain injuries as a result. Blamethe immigrants.

The French & Indian War was Pocahontas’ fault.

January 6 became another September 11 in the eyes of Americans.

His slip was showing with the info about Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Sensivity—a major flood problem in Puerto Rico. A trip to demonstrate his concern. Provide some of the people with paper towels. Absorb that one.

Covid. The thermometer said “High risk.”

The Trump diagnosis, “Nothing serious. It’ll be over shortly.” Over one million Americans died. Perhaps more people should have taken Clorox and Lysol?

Hitler is one person people don’t confuse. Vance wondered whether he was America’s Hitler. He couldn’t goosestep out of that one.

Immigrants are poisoning the well.

But not on his property? They’re fertile there?

North Carolina should increase employment by over 300,000. Mostly in the furniture industry. Trump claims hotel operators buy cheap stuff from China that breaks down quickly, affecting North Carolina, competitively. He intends to change that. Interestingly, the Trump organizations are one of the major violators of that policy.

In communism, sharing is a critical ingredient. Is that why he did that very thing with our top secret classified information?

Of course, he told it like it is. John McCain was a loser for getting captured.

All our dead military heroes were also losers for getting killed.

Trump loves military parades. Wounded warriors, not invited.

Since Trump is so good with nicknames, this should grab him.

THE GROPER

THE LONG AND SHORT OF TRUMP’S WORLD.

TRUMP GOT TRUMPED.

THE LEFT IS RIGHT.