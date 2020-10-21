Is Rudy Toast? Caught in Highly Compromising Scene in New Borat Movie

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has recently been trying to get the (unproven) message out that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop had pictures of “underage girls” on it. Now it turns out that in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel there’s a scene that shows him flirting (or a little more than that) with a woman he thought was underage.

When the history of this era is written, Giuliani will be a prime example of someone who imploded. He has apparently now gone from being America’s Mayor to America’s Hack to America’s Perv.

This could change, of course. But today it seems his branding has changed. He has gone from someone associated with 9/11 to someone who might spark a call to 911.

The Guardian broke the story:

The reputation of Rudy Giuliani could be set for a further blow with the release of highly embarrassing footage in Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up to Borat. In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” Representatives for Giuliani have not replied to the Guardian’s requests for comment.

Rolling Stone:

Though the specifics were unknown until now, news emerged that Baron Cohen had tried to prank Giuliani back in July. Giuliani reportedly called the NYPD after the incident, and told The New York Post at the time that a female interviewer had asked him a few questions about the pandemic, after which, “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.” Giuliani did not mention anything to the Post about being invited to the interviewer’s suite or being alone with her.

