Is ‘Mayor Pete’ prepared to be president? California mayors in South Bend-size cities say yes
The U.S. has never elected a president whose resume topped out at mayor — let alone mayor of the 305th most populous city in the country.But Pete Buttigieg has shattered plenty of expectations in his once long-shot presidential bid, outlasting governors and senators and finishing atop this week’s Iowa caucuses in a photo finish with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Now the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is facing escalating attacks from critics who argue he’s unprepared for the White House and too inexperienced to take on President Donald Trump. After all, at 103,869 people, South…