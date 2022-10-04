Is GOPer Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate Campaign Quickly Imploding?

The Georgia U.S. Senate campaign of former NFL football player Herschel Walker, a candidate endorsed and some say picked by Donald Trump, looks like it’s rapidly imploding. He is locked in a race with Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s campaigning for a full Senate term after he won a 2021 runoff that helped give Senate control to the Democrats.

And, like in another sport, baseball, for Walker the hits keep coming. The hits are brutal.

The Atlanta Constitution offers the latest:

Herschel Walker’s campaign was in turmoil Monday after his adult son accused him of threatening to kill him and his mother and also lying about past behavior to cast himself as a “family man.” The astonishing Twitter tirade from Christian Walker came just two hours after a news outlet reported that his father, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Georgia, paid his then-girlfriend in 2009 to have an abortion. Walker, who staunchly opposes abortion, condemned the report by The Daily Beast as a “flat-out lie” and pledged to sue the publication. At about the same time as the former football star appeared on FOX News to deny the allegations, Christian Walker unleashed a series of tweets accusing his father of “making a mockery” of the family. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” wrote Christian Walker, who hasn’t endorsed his father’s campaign or appeared publicly at his events. In another exchange, Christian Walker tweeted that “every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office because we all knew (some of) his past.” “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he wrote. The developments threaten to upend the race between Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who is running for a full six-year term after winning a special election in a 2021 runoff…. ….Monday’s developments unfolded rapidly after The Daily Beast reported that the woman, who asked the outlet not to be identified because of privacy concerns, became pregnant with Walker’s child. The outlet reported that Walker, who wasn’t married at the time, urged her to get an abortion and reimbursed her for the procedure. Walker didn’t comment directly on his son’s remarks, but instead issued a simple one-line tweet: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

This will likely provide lots of “content” for Democratic Party ads against Walker. Especially coming on the heels of the The Daily Beast’s brutal story.

Herschel Walker, the football legend now running for Senate in Georgia, says he wants to completely ban abortion, likening it to murder and claiming there should be “no exception” for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. But the Republican candidate has supported at least one exception—for himself. A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it. She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker. The woman said there was a $125 difference because she “ball-parked” the cost of an abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs. Additionally, The Daily Beast independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure. The woman said Walker, who was not married at the time, told her it would be more convenient to terminate the pregnancy, saying it was “not the right time” for him to have a child. It was a feeling she shared, but what she didn’t know was that Walker had an out-of-wedlock child with another woman earlier that same year. Asked if Walker ever expressed regret for the decision, the woman said Walker never had. Asked why she came forward, the woman pointed to Walker’s hardline anti-abortion position. “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” she said. “We all deserve better.” After The Daily Beast reached out to the Walker campaign for comment, Robert Ingram, a lawyer representing both the campaign and Walker in his personal capacity, responded. “This is a false story,” Ingram said in a phone call, adding that he based that conclusion on anonymous sources. “All you want to do is run with stories to target Black conservatives,” he said. “You focus on Black conservatives.”

Read both stories in full.

Will a Trump backed candidate in Georgia keep Mitch McConnell from becoming Majority Leader again?

Walker needs to bring on one of his love childs to be his new son spokesman https://t.co/krEyNpSjiS — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 4, 2022

I LOVE my son no matter what — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022

I can tell you we stand behind every word and feel very solid about the story.https://t.co/ryvGywheAX https://t.co/t8kZaFs1Rc — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 3, 2022

Shouldn't Democrats try to make all Republican candidates–especially Senate candidates–own the Herschel Walker news? Unless they're willing to disavow their fellow Republican candidate, his pro-life extremism and hypocrisy can also be their extremism and hypocrisy. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 4, 2022

Herschel Walker’s family had to move 6 times in 6 months to escape his violence and threats to kill them. Source: his own son, conservative influencer Christian Walker — who has suddenly broken publicly with Herschel. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 4, 2022

Herschel Walker's son is a MAGA super soldier and even he was like the cap has to stop https://t.co/E9RdDWS8lq — ??America Is Musty?? (@DragonflyJonez) October 4, 2022

Say what you want about Herschel Walker, but he’s always treated me like a son pic.twitter.com/JYIYkArj91 — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) October 4, 2022

Who had “Herschel Walker’s son calls his dad a lying philanderer who threatened to kill his family” on their bingo card? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 4, 2022

Given his son Christian's social media tonight, will Herschel Walker withdraw from the campaign? Should he? — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) October 4, 2022

We'll see whether Herschel Walker can survive this abortion revelation, as well as the attacks from his formerly supportive son. Just a few years ago, I would have said no. Today, it's very much an open question.https://t.co/K8v9vOfbRV — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 4, 2022

As someone with a highly toxic father that caused me immense trauma & damage for the past 30+ years—still a decade+ after his death, I have to say Herschel Walker’s son doing what he did tonight in such a public way & calling out how destructive his dad is emotional & astounding. https://t.co/eGH2cPfIVz — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) October 4, 2022

Someone go check in on the Georgia GOP, because one Herschel Walker's son Christian (who also happens to be one of his most prominent social media surrogates) just posted this after the news of Walker paying for an abortion broke. pic.twitter.com/RJdxH7IOLb — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 4, 2022

Photo 117420103 / Scandal © Sean824 | Dreamstime.com