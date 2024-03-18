" />

Is Donald Trump broke? Lawyers say he can’t post $464M bond to appeal New York fraud case

by


Is former President Donald Trump broke? Trump reportedly can finance an appeal bond for at least $450 million to cover a judgment in the New York attorney general’s business fraud case against him. It’s considered too big a sum (and most likely too risky since Trump’s track record of paying his bills isn’t terrific). The Washington Post:

Donald Trump has been unable to finance an appeal bond for at least $450 million to cover a judgment in the New York attorney general’s business fraud case against him and is seeking a reprieve from an appellate court to keep the state from seizing assets, according to a court filing Monday.
The former president’s lawyers said in the filing that Trump and the Trump Organization, the real estate hospitality and golf resort company he solely owns, have been unable to get a surety company to accept property as collateral — stalling any efforts to obtain a bond that is due to be posted in a week.

“Critical among these challenges is not just the inability and reluctance of the vast majority of sureties to underwrite a bond for this unprecedented sum, but, even more significantly, the unwillingness of every surety bond provider approached by Defendants to accept real estate as collateral,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

Axios notes that “If Trump and others can’t secure the bond as required by New York law, they may be unable to appeal the damages and interest they were ordered to pay.” And also:

In Monday’s filing, Trump’s lawyers said he has been unable to find a company willing to cover the $464 million bond.

  • They said they’ve approached around over two dozen companies through four separate brokers and have spent “countless hours negotiating” without securing an underwriter.
  • “Defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility,'” the lawyers wrote.


