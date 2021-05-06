India logs new record in daily cases, ‘double mutant’ linked to surge

India logged another grim global record of 412,262 Covid-19 cases on Thursday as officials said a “double mutant variant” could be “linked” to the deadly second wave sweeping across various states. The South Asian country registered 3,980 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, making it the deadliest day in the country since the pandemic began and raising the death toll to 230,168, data from the government showed. India became the first country to cross 400,000 daily cases on Saturday. It has seen more than 300,000 cases daily over the past fortnight, taking its caseload past 21 million, the se…

