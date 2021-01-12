In wake of Trump and storming of the US Capitol, Republicans face uncertain future

DETROIT — As chairman of the Bay County Republican Party in Michigan, Randy Badgerow helped turn the county red two months ago as it flipped a state House seat Democrats had held for 24 years, put GOP nominees in a handful of township seats and delivered the county, long a Democratic stronghold, a second time for President Donald Trump. But last Wednesday, as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a futile attempt to overturn the Nov. 3 election won by President-elect Joe Biden, Badgerow watched and wept. The riot led directly to five deaths and saw members of Congress hunkered down in o…

