In pulling troops, Trump doesn’t hide spite for Merkel

Washington (AFP) – In pulling 12,000 US troops from Germany, President Donald Trump is laying bare what has long been clear — there is no love lost between him and Chancellor Angela Merkel.Trump has clashed with plenty of US allies but he has appeared to have special enmity for Merkel, whose liberal, technocratic approach on issues from the coronavirus to immigration is at stark odds with the New York mogul’s in-your-face populism.After the Pentagon made the cuts official, Trump said he was acting because Germany had failed to meet the NATO goal of spending two percent of GDP on defense — al…

Read More