Posted by DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist on Dec 14, 2019 in At TMV, Featured |

In Memoriam: Shaun Mullen, Vietnam embedded Reporter, Writer for The Moderate Voice



Dear Friends,

I just now received a message here in the middle of the night at 2:20 am, that our dear Shaun Mullen, writer extraordinaire, has walked onward suddenly– yesterday.

I spoke with Shaun often and as recently as last week and he was in fine fettle, filled with dreams and ideas and working away. And yet… we who are elders now, know more about the fragility of life than we might like, but also as prepared as we might be, some of us still, like I do tonight, want to run down the road crying to the stars, no no no.

I place this notice of Shaun’s passing here with great love and tenderness, for your remembrances.

He was a hard hitting, excellent writer who needed no editing, and we wrote together on several stories over the years. His love of creatures was legion.

And he wrote so many hard-hitting articles for The Moderate Voice, always cogent, often dagger like, hitting the marks, slicing through the bs each time. He also wrote many Appreciations of the greats who had walked on, as well as regular people whose spirits he greatly admired.

I just cannot hardly yet come to terms. I feel I cannot in this moment in tears, write aptly enough about Shaun. I am sorry. I just wanted you to know.

An old story my father told me: When we were made, Creator placed the number of years we would live atop our heads. We cannot see it. But we are to live the fullness of our lives as though we had forever –and also as if we had only one more day left.

For now, my mind is numb except for that small instruction imbedded in my dad’s little story. May it be so for you too, if it fits.

My loving prayers, to you all. Ive just begun our traditional vigil in our old ways for Shaun and his beloved Deborah, his dogs and cats, his beautiful land and all his friends who will miss him so.

May his life be a blessing to many and most. May Shaun be written in The Book of Life, siempre, forever and ever.

Your very sad Dr. E.

Here is Shaun’s Beloved, Deborah. They found each other late in life and loved each other like teenagers and also like warriors.

Here too is Shaun and Deborah’s newest puppy named Tula who they brought home just a little while ago. Shaun wrote to me this about this dear creature “That’s Tula in the photo. Like we really need another dog, but . . . She’s a great companion for the blind kitten we also recently adopted.” That would be Shaun, tough guy with huge heart in so so many ways.