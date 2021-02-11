In historic first, women begin boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Recruits piled off buses this week to the urgent shouts and barks of Marine Corps drill instructors. They took their spots on the fabled yellow footprints to begin their transformation from civilians to Marines — something that has happened countless times in the San Diego boot camp’s almost 100 year history. Only this time, for the first time, 60 women were among those scrambling recruits. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego was no longer a men-only institution. In 2019, Congress ordered the San Diego boot camp to integrate women into its training battalions by 2028. The Parris I…

