In apology, Amazon admits some drivers have to ‘pee in bottles’

Washington (AFP) – E-commerce giant Amazon has apologized to a US lawmaker after falsely denying that some of its drivers are forced at times to urinate in plastic bottles. The flap started last week with a tweet from Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin. “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles,” Pocan tweeted, in an apparent reference to Amazon’s opposition to efforts to unionize a major facility in Alabama. Amazon’s official account quickly responded, saying: “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles…

