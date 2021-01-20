

There was a vicious attack on the U.S. Capitol on 06 January 2021, with participants carrying a wide variety of gear. Many of them had large, opaque backpacks.

The 2021 Inauguration Prohibited Items List for 20 January focuses only backpack/bag SIZE. For the Women’s March 2017, our bags had to be TRANSPARENT and smaller than the legal dimensions for Wednesday. You know, like at a football games, concerts and festivals.

Incredible. After the attack on 06 January 2021, the Secret Service is allowing large, opaque bags and backpacks.

In 2017, the transparent bag requirement also applied to Women’s March events outside of DC. I carried a transparent bag for water and such in the Seattle march. The ‘men in blue’ were more worried about women in 2017 than they are today about white supremacists/Proud Boys/seditionists who have already killed a cop. Who also infected people with COVID-19.

The NFL established a transparent bag policy in 2015. Today, clear backpacks and bags are SOP at stadiums and concerts. Even small venues in Seattle prohibit bags and/or set size/transparency requirements.

Liberty University: clear tote bags that do not exceed 12x6x12″

NFL: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12x6x12″

Secret Service: Backpacks and bags up to 18x13x7″

I truly do not understand how law enforcement is endorsing such lax policies. White Privilege/Fragility seems insufficient explanation.