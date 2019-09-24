Impeachment Calls Snowballing: Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’ Fiery Speech (FULL VIDEO)

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis has been considered someone to watch on impeachment. He has now called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in this rousing speech:



Esquire has posted parts of his speech:

Today, I come with a heavy heart, deeply concerned about the future of our democracy. And I’m not alone. People approach me everywhere I go, whether I’m traveling back and forth to—traveling back and forth from Atlanta or around our country. They believe that our country is descending into darkness. They never dreamed that the United States, once seen as a beacon of hope, and as an inspiration for people striving for equality and justice will be failing into such disgrace. I share their concerns for the future of our country. It keeps me up at night. We took an oath to protect this nation against all domestic enemies and foreign enemies. Sometimes, I am afraid to go to sleep and I will wake up and our democracy will be gone and never be returned.

Every turn this administration demonstrates—demonstrates disdain and disregard for the law and for the constitution. They have lied under oath. They refuse to account for their action and appear before the legislative body who have the constitutional right to inquire about their activities. The people have a right to inquire. They have a right to know. The people have a right to know whether they can put their faith and trust in the outcome of our election. They have a right to know whether the cornerstone of our democracy was undermined by people sitting in the White House today. They have a right to know whether a foreign power were asked to intervene in the 2020 election. They have a right to know whether the president is using his office to line his pockets.

Mr. Speaker, the people of this nation realize that if they had committed even half of the possible violations, the federal government would be swift to seek justice. We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we have used every other path and tool. We will never find the truth unless the user power given to the House of Representatives, and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution. The future of our democracy is at stake. There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.