Posted by jdledell on Oct 11, 2019 in Impeachment, Politics |

Impeachment Blow Back

As if there was not enough words spilled about Trump and Impeachment let me add a few more words. The picture above is of Ralph Abraham, a republican house member from Louisiana. He has introduced a bill in the House to expel Nancy Pelosi from the House of Representatives and declare the role of House Speaker vacant. Of course with the Democrats firmly in control of that body of Congress, this Bill is going nowhere. The Bill stipulates that Pelosi has disgraced the People’s House and therefore be expelled.

This ploy is on its surface ridiculous but the real question is how many Republican votes the Bill receives. Based on the number of emails I’ve seen going back and forth, there is going to be tremendous pressure by Trump’s base for their Republican house members to vote yes. My Crystal Ball is as cloudy and anyone’s but I suspect the Bill be gather about 125 – 150 yes votes from Republicans.

As bad for Democracy as Abraham’s bill is, it is merely one step in the direction many of Trump’s base and their Republican supporters want to go. Again the emails ftom the Tea Party and “ the American Patriots” and similar organizations make no bones about the need to regain the House for Republicans. That being the case, then the next Democrat President can be impeached in their first week in office. That is the specific plea designed to elicit political donations. I have no idea if such a plan would or could be implemented. I would hope that newly elected House members would NOT participate in such an anti-democracy scheme but the partisan anger has reached the stage where rules no longer apply – only who wins and who loses.