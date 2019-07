Posted by David Robertson on Jul 10, 2019 in At TMV, Crime, Miscellaneous, TMV News |

If you are going to be a criminal, then don’t eat beans.

From news station WCYB in Bristol, Virginia:

“Police in Liberty, Missouri, were able to ‘sniff out’ a hiding suspect after authorities say the suspect passed gas so loudly, it gave away their hiding spot.”

If a sequel to the movie Blazing Saddles is ever made, then perhaps the suspect can get a role in it.