If he loses, Trump says he may not accept the results. This is scary.
Chris Wallace may work for Fox News, but he just conducted the most revealing and harrowing interview Donald Trump has yet faced as president. Please watch it.On the facts, it was a spanking from start to finish. When Trump claimed that America has among the world’s lowest death rates from Covid-19, Wallace answered “That’s not true, sir.” The data shows that our death rate is among the highest in the world, as a share of population.When Trump claimed that Joe Biden wants to “defund the police” Wallace again challenged him, pointing out that Biden has explicitly rejected the idea.When Trump sa…