I Wonder: The Claim: Donald and Melania and Hope Hicks say they have contracted and are carrying Covid19 – and Typhoid Mary’s Refusal to Comply with Hygiene.

I wonder to what degree Donald, Melania and Hope Hicks are each carriers of the plague virus.

I wonder about the unspun facts/veracity of the tests they took are, as some tests give false positives and/or false negatives.

I wonder about tracking the extent of spread/contagion each of the three will have effected upon others they came in contact with in previous days.

I wonder if this plague inside the bodies of Donald, Melania and Hope Hicks can remain a sickness to recover from, rather than a lever to parlay in various ways for attempted political gain.

I wonder what election engagements will be avoided or ramped up using CV19 as the rationale.

I wonder about the truthfulness of the diagnoses and prognoses, for the pattern of Donald has been consistently one of prevarication, exaggeration, self-anointing in victimhood, and other hyperbolic striations for about 1400 days in a row now.

I wonder what are the names of legislative and lobbyist ‘Operators’ who are pushing in the doorway to try to preen Pence and Mitch McConnell, next in line respectively, to take over if Donald fails to be able to undertake his duties.

I wonder especially about Barron who is barely into young manhood, that he be kept safe and out of any potential political fray.

And this: An asymptomatic carrier (healthy carrier or a not showing symptoms carrier) is a person or other organism that has become infected with a pathogen, but that displays no signs or symptoms, does not suffer, often is unaware they are carrying and spreading a pathogen, often a deadly one.

Although unaffected by the pathogen, carriers can transmit it to others or develop symptoms in later stages of the disease. Asymptomatic carriers play a critical role in the transmission of serious infectious diseases such as typhoid, HIV, C. difficile, influenzas, cholera, tuberculosis and COVID-19.

Researchers have made progress towards understanding how certain pathogens can remain dormant in certain human beings for a short or long period of time, or for life. Ace understanding of asymptomatic disease carriers is crucial to the fields of medicine and public health as they work towards mitigating the spread of infectious diseases and deadly infections.

A prominent example was a woman of the 1800s in the USA, who folklore calls Typhoid Mary

Mary Mallon, known as “Typhoid Mary”, was an asymptomatic carrier of Salmonella enterica serovar typhi, the causative agent of typhoid fever.

She was a cook for several families and soldiers in New York City during the late 1800s. Several cases of typhoid fever were traced to her by the Health Department. At the time, there was no way of eradicating the disease. There was no vaccine, notative other than pristine attention to hygiene. It was spread primarily through fecal-oral transmission.

Most of Mary Mallon’s transmissions arose from her continued involvement in occupations involving food preparation and handling. New York City’s public health officials initially sought to merely restrict her from such employment rather than permanently quarantining her. She was told and told she needed to use utmost hygiene. But she continued to be non-compliant, using many aliases to evade notice. So the Health Commission ordered that she be quarantined on one of the islands surrounding Manhattan. She remained there until her death.The ethical and legal issues raised by her case are still discussed.

And, despite appearing healthy, Mary infected several dozen people as she continued to defy what preventative measures she was ordered to undertake, and before she was quarantined. And those persons thus infected, infected others who infected others. Many sickened, and many died as a result of contact With Mary Mallon who claimed she had no disease.

And so it goes.

Let us pray.