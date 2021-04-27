I Will Cut Off My Nose to Spite My Face

I will let the reader decide whether the title above is a fair resemblance to the title of the piece I just read: “I Won’t Take the Vaccine Because It Makes Liberals Mad.”

Americans have expressed numerous reasons for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine — some plausible, some absurd — but I found columnist Peter D’Abrosca’s reasoning for skipping the vaccine in a class of its own: Not only interesting but, to his credit, also brutally honest.

Already in the subheading of his piece at American Greatness, D’Abrosca minces no words. “My newly formed and well-developed opinion on vaccines is this: If those bastards want me to get the jab, I’m not going to do it, because it annoys them,” D’Abrosca declares.

To be fair, D’Abrosca does list some reasons that may have some validity and that one frequently hears and reads.

Among them:

• …it was rushed out of the lab and into the manufacturing line like a replacement for a Honda Civic’s recalled airbags.

• As a healthy 29-year-old, my likelihood of dying from the virus is practically nil, so why risk the blood clots?

And, before anyone accuses him of trying to murder his granny, D’Abrosca adds:

…shouldn’t she be immune to the virus if she gets the vaccine? Whether that’s actually true seems to be the topic of some debate. We’ll have to follow The Science™, then parse through its legitimacy relative to its political value for Democrats (that’s a new step in the scientific method) before we can know for sure.

Clarifying his position even more, D’Abrosca admits that, in truth, he is not really avoiding the vaccine due to potential medical complications, or because of the speed with which it was produced:

• It is not about personal liberty…

• Nor is it “related to some perceived or real government overreach.”

No, his primary reason is much simpler and jarring: “I dislike the people who want me to take it, and it makes them mad when they hear about my refusal. That, in turn, makes me happy,” D’Abrosca explains.

D’Abrosca emphasizes that before the pandemic he had “a grand total of zero opinions on the issue of vaccines.” That he thought “vaccines were what kids took periodically to eliminate the risk of ancient diseases like the mumps, which can only be found today in the illegal aliens we’re importing…”

He closes by doubling down:

So I have decided that because the vile political Left, which I despise in the abstract, wants me to take their coveted vaccine, I simply will not. After the horrifying displeasure of meeting several of their militant COVID-19 restriction enforcers in person over the past year, I have become even more steadfast in my stance. My newly formed and well-developed opinion on vaccines is this: if those bastards want me to get the jab, I’m not going to do it, because it annoys them.

To be fair, D’Abrosca magnanimously concedes “I also don’t care whether you decide to get the vaccine. It’s really none of my business.”

Since I took the vaccine, I am so glad that D’Abrosca doesn’t care.

CODA: (added)

As jarring as D’Abrosca’s column is, he at least doesn’t care if “Libs” (and presumably others) get their vaccine or not.

Contrast it to Fox’s Tucker Carlson’s exhortation to “Call the police immediately, contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives,” if one sees children wearing masks as they play…