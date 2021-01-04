I blame Max Headroom for Donald Trump’s popularity.

If you do not know who Max Headroom is, then watch the first 30 seconds of the following:

You have to watch the entire film to understand what I am talking about.

For those of you who have already seen the film, you might get the connection between it and Donald Trump.

That connection is the blipvert.

I suspect that, since the year 2015, every television program featuring Donald Trump (either live or recorded) has blipverts embedded in them. However, instead of making people spontaneously explode, these particular blipverts make people idolize and worship Donald Trump.

In the Max Headroom film, the victims of blipverts are people who have physical defects that make them susceptible to blipverts. People susceptible to Trump blipverts have their own defects.

Now, would Donald Trump approve of the use of such blipverts?

Well …

Granted, my hypothesis is as probable as Marge Simpson getting drunk.

If you have a better hypothesis, then please share it in this post’s comments section.

By the way, Max Headroom predicted Donald Trump’s presidency, as the following YouTube video reveals. Listen to the part starting at 1:23 and ending at 1:39.

If you want more of Max, then check out the 1st of the 6 episodes of his own talk show: