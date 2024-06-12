Hunter Biden’s three gun felony convictions: Political fallout?

Within minutes of the news that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted of three gun felony charges reaction poured in. Democrats reacted somberly but didn’t claim the verdict was rigged. Some Republicans rejoyced and didn’t call the verdict rigged or the Department of Justice weaponized. And some Republicans contended the whole thing was a set up by Joe Biden – to convict his only surviving son in order to posture himself as even handed.

Speculation instantly began on the conviction’s political impact on the close race between Biden and former President Donald Trump, a convicted felon. Some say:

It won’t have any impact on the actual race. There have been other instances were Presidents who had relatives who would up in embarrassing or tragic situations.

It will hurt Biden because voters will be more inclined now to consider the Biden family corrupt and lawless.

It will actually help Biden because he has vowed not to pardon his son and the conviction emasculates the GOP’s ongoing attacks on the legal system – attacks launched to defend Trump.

The Washington Post:

Hunter Biden was found guilty of felony gun charges in federal court Tuesday, ending a trial that exposed some of the ugliest moments in the life of the president’s son and put on national display the first family’s pain, heartache and regrets. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what’s true, false or in-between in politics.

The jury concluded that Hunter Biden, 54, lied about his drug use when he filled out a form to purchase a gun in October 2018 and then illegally owned that weapon as a drug user for 11 days. The jury deliberated for a little more than three hours before finding him guilty on all three counts. Biden nodded, but otherwise showed little emotion when the verdict was read. He then hugged each member of his legal team and said thank you. Biden walked out past the defendant’s table, hugged and kissed his wife, Melissa Cohen-Biden, and left the courtroom, shaking the hands of friends and family along the way. In a written statement after he left the courthouse, Biden said he was “more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.” The gun trial, which lasted just over a week, showcased years of internal behind-the-scenes drama in the Biden family, with relatives taking the witness stand. The proceedings also played out against the backdrop of President Biden’s reelection campaign, with Republicans seizing on Hunter Biden’s legal troubles to try to portray the entire Biden family as corrupt. The trial also showed the wrenching reality of prosecuting a drug addict, particularly one who has been open about his battles and says he has been sober since 2019. After the verdict, one juror told The Washington Post that he didn’t believe Hunter Biden belonged in prison and that he felt bad that his daughter had to testify about her father’s drug use. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika and prosecutors had warned the jurors that “sympathy” shouldn’t play into their verdict. In the end, after a trial that included painful testimony from Biden’s romantic partners and readings of his text messages, jurors were asked to decide whether he lied on a form when he purchased a gun and then illegally owned it as a drug addict. President Biden said in a statement that he loves Hunter and is “proud of the man he is today.” Biden said earlier that he would not pardon his son if convicted, and he repeated that Tuesday.

Politico notes that the conviction “throws sand” into the GOP’s attacks on the legal system:

Republicans are scrambling to prevent Hunter Biden’s conviction on felony gun charges from undermining their argument that the judicial system is being weaponized against Donald Trump. They just can’t agree on how. Trump’s campaign cast the conviction of his rival’s son on Tuesday as a “distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family,” while some hard-line supporters dismissed the proceedings as “fake.” House Speaker Mike Johnson argued that Hunter Biden’s conviction “doesn’t” undercut Republicans’ claims of a two-tiered justice system because the evidence against him was “overwhelming.” And still other Hill Republicans went so far as to describe the verdict as a “step towards ensuring equal application of the law.” Republicans’ divergent responses to the verdict on Tuesday afternoon offered a real-time glimpse into the party’s struggle to reconcile what should have been a political win — the criminal conviction of the president’s son — with the guilty verdict rendered against their own standard bearer. “It throws a bit of sand in the gears of people suggesting the Biden Department of Justice has been engineered to go after Trump,” said Jason Roe, a GOP strategist and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party. But, Roe conceded, “one feature of the modern Republican Party is ignoring facts that don’t support the argument and sometimes embracing the conspiracy theories that do.”

And:

Trump’s team made no mention of either Hunter Biden or the former president’s own legal troubles in its response to the Delaware jury’s decision. “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.” The statement appears to be a modified version of one initially provided to CNN, which included well wishes for Hunter Biden “in his recovery and legal affairs.” Trump and his allies have long accused the president of profiting off his son’s business dealings, even as they have struggled to substantiate the charges. A GOP impeachment inquiry in the House has stalled. House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), who has been leading investigations into Biden, called the verdict a “step toward accountability” but blamed the Department of Justice for not investigating his business dealings and providing the president cover. The rendering of a guilty verdict against the president’s son less than two weeks after a jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal trial appeared to mollify other Hill Republicans — at least a little. “Today’s verdict is a step towards ensuring equal application of the law, regardless of one’s last name,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) posted on X. Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) wrote on X that he is “glad to see that justice has been served. Nobody is above the law, including the President’s son.” But others were conspiratorial, suggesting without evidence that the Department of Justice did not proceed with other cases against Hunter Biden that could potentially tie back to the president. Hunter Biden is facing a separate trial in California on federal tax charges. That case isn’t expected to go to trial until the fall.

CNN has a side by side comparison of Fox host reactions after the Donald Trump verdict vs after the Hunter Biden verdict pic.twitter.com/ZvS8ew0dB4 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2024

“Respect the judicial process”? Gosh, what a crazy thing for a president sworn to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States to do. https://t.co/MCMTx0CXlx — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2024

? Statement by Hunter Biden Compare this statement to Trump's after his trial. pic.twitter.com/RtqZlmID4f — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 11, 2024

So we're clear, if any of @realDonaldTrump's (currently) unindicted children were convicted of a federal crime, he'd pardon them that day. — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 11, 2024

The right’s weaponization charge is insatiable and immovable by the facts. Hunter’s prosecution by Biden’s DOJ wasn’t enough and now neither is the guilty verdict, and nor are its ongoing prosecutions of Democrats Menendez and Cuellar. Much like Trump’s stolen election lie, as… https://t.co/abdNPPYu7U — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 11, 2024

Following Hunter Biden's guilty verdict on three federal gun charges, Center director @LarrySabato joins @CNN to discuss the political implications of the guilty verdicts: "The political effect of the conviction of Hunter Biden… is zero." pic.twitter.com/5k1xbleF2Q — Center for Politics at UVA (@Center4Politics) June 11, 2024

People have got to see through this right? Like normal people. The hypocrisy is glaring https://t.co/mChmJc8ESZ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2024

"'I will accept the outcome of this case and…respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.'" – @POTUS That's the crucial difference between Pres. Biden and Trump the felon: one respects our judicial process while the other disparages it.https://t.co/M4feTrEKRJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 12, 2024

NEW Donald Trump reportedly admitted to possessing a gun in Florida during his pre-sentencing interview Monday—another potential felony that has the potential to violate the terms of his release. Lock. Him. Up. pic.twitter.com/QRjdB1PMlm — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 11, 2024

Republicans are seething at the fact that the Department of Justice secured a conviction of Hunter Biden. They whined for days about a "rigged jury" and claimed Hunter would be acquitted. When that didn't happen, they didn't admit they were wrong or acknowledge that the jury… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 11, 2024

Two guilty verdicts. Two different responses. A respect for the rule of law vs disdain for it. pic.twitter.com/coKo05cOO4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden has been struggling to get and stay clean for years. It’s a story millions of American families understand. He’s been found guilty, and he will pay the price. Trump has been found guilty and has shown zero remorse or regret, and will never reform or improve. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 11, 2024

We should be very very worried that Republicans are so brazen in their belief that convictions of Democrats are fine but convictions of Republicans are illegitimate. This is a political party TELLING US OUT LOUD that they plan to use the justice system to persecute opponents. https://t.co/Bc0h5dbpnN — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 11, 2024

Imagine having no self-awareness or shame. Oh my goodness. https://t.co/2z5cMqSOf9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2024

Rest of planet stunned to learn that the US even has gun laws. — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 11, 2024

Watching the reaction- Media, Republicans, etc.- the Republicans caught the car and really are in a quandary on how to react to the Hunter Biden conviction. — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 11, 2024

I'm loving the right wing excitedly cheering the conviction of someone on a gun charge. He's the only person in America who would inspire such a reaction. If it were anyone else *who actually used the gun to kill someone,* they'd be screaming about the second amendment. — digby (@digby56) June 11, 2024

Yes, from the RIGHT — Trump boosters are trotting out a new conspiracy theory — that the entire Hunter trial was an op to make a rigged system seem balanced https://t.co/Dc3Ve6vPoD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2024

Continuing the political analysis following Hunter Biden's conviction, Center director @LarrySabato tells @CNN, "I have heard so many people… comparing and making equivalent the 34 felony convictions that Donald Trump had to the 3 felony convictions that Hunter Biden had.… pic.twitter.com/jyXdF0bnDf — Center for Politics at UVA (@Center4Politics) June 11, 2024

If Hunter Biden is acquitted, it’s rigged. If Hunter Biden is convicted, it’s rigged. You can’t reason with people in the Trump cult. https://t.co/zy7Qcf71fy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 11, 2024

Moskowitz: There is something that did not happen in this case. You didn't see members of congress going to the courthouse in their men's warehouse suits holding press conferences. No Democrat has called to defund the FBI or defund the DOJ. No Democrat is calling for civil war pic.twitter.com/DLzKQH18Xi — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2024

A father’s unconditional, unwavering love for his son. Something Eric and Don Jr will never know. pic.twitter.com/7x1xNbitN2 — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) June 11, 2024

Amazing then you all demanded the Hunter Biden plea agreement be torn up. You could have thwarted the dastardly plot. https://t.co/Em8lct6HHF — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 11, 2024

Man just burying Republicans today. https://t.co/8DtK0UiWj7 — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 11, 2024

Notice how MAGA conspiracy theories can never be proven false. When new info comes in that cuts against them — such as Hunter being prosecuted by Biden's DOJ — the theory is just enlarged. So now the officials who prosecuted Hunter are part of a cabal protecting the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/a6R2LZq8W7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2024

I know Hunter. He’s been clean for years. He’s trying. It’s sad he was convicted. A jury found that he broke the law. That’s the rule of law. No interference from POTUS. No screaming. No ridiculous deepstate conspiracy theories. No “rigging” accusations. Rule of law. No one… — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 11, 2024

My friend Hunter has an addiction problem. A jury has reasonably found that he committed these crimes. This is not a complicated issue, not a witch hunt, and ultimately not relevant to this election. https://t.co/K2MK317KQW — Chris Kelly | ckelly.eth (@thatchriskelly) June 11, 2024

OUT: Joe Biden is rigging the trial to protect his son Hunter from a guilty verdict. https://t.co/OxF7QUW6rJ IN: Joe Biden rigged the trial to distract the country from how he politicized the justice system with a Hunter guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/2Yzzi9qgah — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 11, 2024

Wow. Isn't Biden supposed to attack the judge, the prosecutors, the jury, the Deep State, and Hugo Chavez for orchestrating this? https://t.co/fXBI8XdZY4 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 11, 2024

Hate to say it but Hunter Biden's conviction is politically useful to Dems. Makes it much harder for Trump to argue the system is rigged against him. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) June 11, 2024

That’s it. Hunter Biden and Donald Trump are both convicted felons. Neither should be elected President! — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) June 11, 2024

And unlike MTG and MAGA no Democrat will call for Civil War https://t.co/sRfOGZLnUS — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) June 11, 2024

So the Biden DOJ just convicted a Biden. Sounds like Justice actually is blind… at least for now — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2024

BREAKING: New reports show that CIA agents were killed, captured, or compromised because Hunter Biden sold their names to our enemies. — Now that I got Republicans’ attention: That was actually Donald Trump. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 11, 2024

I’m just glad that Hunter Biden only filled out a gun application incorrectly than… Raping a woman. Stealing classified documents. Conspiring with fake electors. Or trying to overthrow our government. — Captain Obvious™? (@TheFungi669) June 12, 2024

These conservatives without conscience no doubt enjoy inflicting pain on others. https://t.co/YqjHq2uPj6 — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) June 11, 2024

Live shot of Democrats violently protesting Hunter Biden's guilty verdicts. pic.twitter.com/naROzTUOHb — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 11, 2024

Graphic: Dreamstime