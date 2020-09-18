Humans should colonize Pluto, not Mars. That is the gist of a 07 February 2020 article published by Astronomy magazine.

Author Eric Betz starts the article with this statement: “In roughly 5 billion years, the Sun will run out of energy and drastically alter the solar system. Oceans will be baked dry. Entire planets will be consumed. And long-icy worlds will finally enjoy their day in the Sun.”

Betz also states, “While the Sun may have 5 billion years left before it runs out of fuel, life on Earth will likely be wiped out long before that happens. That’s because the Sun is actually already growing brighter. By some estimates, it could be as little as a billion years before the Sun’s radiation becomes too much for life on Earth to handle.”

A 20 October 2008 New Scientist article elaborates:

“In 1.1 billion years, the Sun will grow 11% brighter, raising average terrestrial temperatures to around 50 °C (120 °F). That will warm the oceans so much that they evaporate without boiling, like a pan of water left on a sunny kitchen counter.

Plants and animals will have a very tough time adapting to that hothouse, although some single-celled organisms called Archaea might survive. But only for a while. Once the water vapour is in the atmosphere, ultraviolet light from the Sun will split the water molecules, and the hydrogen needed to build living cells will slowly leak into space. If our descendants – or other intelligent life-forms that follow us – want to survive, they’ll have to migrate elsewhere. But where and how?”

Mars is not a good option for Humans if they want to survive, because Mars itself will not be able to sustain life once the Sun grows too big and bright.

Currently, Humans do not have the means to go to Pluto. They will have to take intermediate steps, such as returning to the Moon and/or going to Mars. However, those places will have to be temporary stops.

From Sinclair Broadcast Group, 07 February 2020:

“Sending astronauts back to the moon and to Mars have long been objectives of U.S. space policy, but priorities have shifted drastically from one administration to the next. President George W. Bush approved the Constellation program with the intent of launching a moon mission by 2020, but President Barack Obama canceled it, instead envisioning landing astronauts on an asteroid on the way to Mars by the mid-2030s.”

Earth’s eventual doom is an international problem, not just an American one. So, in the long run, the International Panel on Climate Change should be replaced with the International Panel on Escaping Earth.

Featured Image: Photograph of Pluto, in Public Domain.