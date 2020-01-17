Huge Audience Tuned in for Rachael Maddow’s Lev Parnas Interview

A huge audience tuned in for MSNBC political talk show host Rachel Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas, the former Rudy Giuliani associate. Here’s NBC’s press release in full:

NEW YORK (January 16, 2020) – MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” scored record total viewership Wednesday night following Rachel Maddow’s exclusive interview with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, with 4.5M total viewers and 844,000 viewers A25-54 tuning into “Maddow” on January 15, according to Nielsen. Parnas’ interview dominated the news cycle after he revealed explosive allegations against members of the Trump administration, including that President Trump knew “exactly” what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine. Parnas also claimed that Vice President Mike Pence did not attend the May 2019 inauguration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky because Ukraine had not announced an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last night’s episode of “Maddow” was the program’s highest-rated show ever in total viewers, kicking off 2020 with a huge ratings win for MSNBC.

In the 9pm hour, “Maddow” ranked #1 across all of cable, topping #2 FOX News’ “Hannity” by over half a million total viewers (3.7M). “Maddow” more than tripled CNN in total viewers and topped CNN by more than 500,000 in A25-54.

Following “Maddow” at 9pm, “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” at 10pm and “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” at 11pm were both #1 in total viewers, more than doubling CNN’s total viewership for those hours.