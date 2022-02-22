How to Start a Snow Removal Business

People always need snow removal services in the winter. There were 15 snowstorms in 2017-2018, proving that a business has a great opportunity to make some extra cash and promote its brand. Some may start small with residential properties or go bigger with commercial spaces.

Here are the steps for starting a snow removal business.

1. Have a Clear Plan in Place

People should determine if the location is sustainable before starting a business. Equipment can be expensive, so the area must receive plenty of snowfall. They should then research startup and ongoing costs.

The first thing to purchase is a truck to drive to each location. People should consider buying a backup truck for emergencies and set aside some extra cash. In addition, the business will also need a plow, snow blower and salt. There are fuel and advertising expenses as well. Companies can buy a preowned truck or lease one to keep costs down, as long as the vehicle is reliable.

Another thing to factor into the budget is ongoing expenses. These include things like truck and plow maintenance, fuel and insurance premiums. Business owners can consider providing lawn care service in the summer to offset these costs.

Once the expenses are squared away, here are a few more things people should consider:

How much will clients be charged?

Who is the target market?

What will the business name be?

2. Follow Legal Regulations

A business should be set up as a legal entity. The most common types are sole proprietorship, partnership and limited liability company (LLC). This protects someone from being held liable if the business is sued. An LLC requires a registered agent that someone can hire, or they can act as their own.

Another legal hurdle is registering for state and federal taxes. The company needs an Employer Identification Number (EIN) to identify tax reports to the IRS, which can be created on the website or by fax or mail. The most convenient way is through the online application.

3. Take Care of the Finances

Companies should have a business bank account and credit card to keep track of ongoing expenses. If the operation is sued, this also helps protect personal assets, such as a home. The owner can start getting credit cards in the business’s name that will best meet its needs.

Some people may want accounts that offer no minimum balance or waive monthly fees. Online accounts don’t charge fees and are better for those with no cash deposits.

It’s also critical to find a reliable bank. The first palace to start is with the operator’s current institution. Fees for monthly maintenance, deposits and ATM use should be considered. People should ensure the back is close by and offers an excellent online experience.

4. Get All the Necessary Permits

Many businesses require certain permits and licenses. Not having them could result in hefty fines or even business shutdowns. Business owners can find these requirements at the county clerk’s office. They can also review the U.S. Small Business Associations directory of local business resources for further help.

5. Get Proper Insurance

Insurance allows the snow removal business to run safely and prevent legal issues. The plans protect companies’ financial well-being in the case of a covered loss. There are multiple policies available, such as commercial property or business income. People that are not sure what to get should start with general liability insurance. These policies cover claims involving injuries and property damage resulting from the company’s services.

6. Establish a Solid Brand

A brand embodies a company’s values and determines how it’s perceived by the public. For example, does it promote sustainable business practices? A strong brand will help the business stand out from competitors.

The first step is to create a logo that can go on a website and equipment. Another way to establish the brand is through marketing. Word-of-mouth is a cost-effective way to advertise a business. People should tell their friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors about their services.

Another simple way to advertise is to set up a Google My Business Account so people can find the company online. Owners should also take advantage of social media sites such as Facebook and Craigslist. Community bulletin boards are great places to stick business cards, as well.

7. Determine the Payment Plan

Companies should plan how to receive payments. Customers should be able to pay in cash, which is common in the snow removal business. People should also consider accepting credit cards and mobile payments to provide a more convenient option for clients and easier money management. They should make sure there is a data recovery plan in place in case of a system malfunction.

8. Build a Company Website

A website is critical in attracting new business and interacting with clients. It also makes the company appear more legitimate. There are plenty of site-building tools available, such as WordPress.

People should ensure the domain name is easy to spell and relatively short. They should also secure a reliable website hosting provider with good tech support. There should be a clear description of the company on the main page, as well as a user-friendly experience with easy-to-read fonts and fast-loading images.

9. Set up a Phone System

A business phone can help keep people’s professional and private lives separate. It also makes it easier to automate service and helps the company seem more legitimate. People should check with trusted cell phone providers in the area to find the right plan.

10. Define Services

There are many different services the business can provide, from plowing sidewalks to clearing parking lots. Companies must be clear about the services and pricing so customers know exactly what they’re paying for. This information can be featured on the website or a business card.

Tips for Starting a Snow Removal Business

Snowstorms are becoming more common due to climate change unpredictability. Some people are taking advantage of this opportunity for extra income, but there are many factors to consider before getting started. Would-be business owners should follow these steps for creating a snow removal business the right way and reaping the profits.