How to Buy the Thousands of Items Confiscated by the TSA Every Day

Published by

InsideHook

By Lindsay Rogers In 2018, following a weeklong road trip from New York to Arizona, a friend and I were set to fly home out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International. What seemed a routine stroll through security became moderately less so when my friend was found in possession of a pocket knife in her carry-on. It was an accident, of course — we’d been camping days prior — but we were nonetheless profusely apologetic for having attempted to sneak a weapon through security. The TSA officer, by contrast, was totally unfazed. The most obvious explanation for that is that, per the TSA’s website, more th…

Read More