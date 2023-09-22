How should algorithmic tools (“AI”) like ChatGPT and MidJourney be used in the classroom?

It’s been almost a year since ChatGPT made headlines across popular (rather than tech) media such as this one from the New York Times on 04 Dec 2023: The Brilliance and Weirdness of ChatGPT.

Algorithmic tools (colloquially called “AI” or “generative AI”) like Bard, ChatGPT and MidJourney are disruptive technologies. The current Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood, which began in May, illustrates only one way generative AI change society.

Technology like ChatGPT has the potential to assist writers with summarizing and other tasks, which is why the WGA is not attempting to ban the technology completely. Instead, writers proposed a framework that would allow them the latitude to make use of AI while also guaranteeing AI wouldn’t be used to create or rewrite scripts or lessen writers’ pay or credit for their work… writers proposed a framework that would allow them the latitude to make use of AI while also guaranteeing AI wouldn’t be used to create or rewrite scripts or lessen writers’ pay or credit for their work.

The disruption is broader than the written word. From July:

The opening credit scene of the Marvel show “Secret Invasion” was made completely with AI. As The Intercept reported this week, Netflix is actively hiring for a product manager of its “Machine Learning Platform” with an annual salary range of $300,000 to $900,000.

With this framing in mind, how should teachers think about using AI in the classroom?

The thought problem is akin to that of integrating calculators into math classes.

While the general public debated whether or not calculators should be allowed at school, educators were forced to grapple with how the [devices] would change math instruction.

I’m guessing you did not know that in 1975, the National Advisory Committee on Mathematical Education (NACOME) suggested that students in grades 8-12 should be allowed to use calculators* in class and on exams. Five years later? All grades.

I think it’s important to integrate these tools into curricula. Now.

Here are five things to consider when integrating generative AI into classrooms:

Provide students with examples of deepfakes. Demonstrate how ChatGPT “hallucinates”. Integrate generative AI into assignments. Develop and explain boundaries for use in classes. Teach students how to credit the output of these tools.

Yes, the first point is media literacy. All of us need to understand deepfakes, if only so that we don’t spread them by email or networks like Facebook.

* In 1975, a (rudimentary) calculator cost about $700 (real dollars, adjusted for inflation). You can buy a new, basic iPhone for $429.

