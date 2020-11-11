How far out of the norm is Trump’s refusal to concede?

News organizations called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday, 07 November. It’s late on the 10th, and Donald Trump not only refuses to concede, he insists that he has won.
Trump’s four years in office have been marked by his disregard for American political norms. But how far off is he this time, with his failure to concede?
Note: No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede
NPR reports that the first concession came in a telegram, from William Jennings Bryan to William McKinley, two days after the election of 1896.
Since then, we’ve heard 32 concession speeches, marked by a template:
- Statement of defeat
- Call for unity
- Tribute to democracy
- Vow not to give up
News organization call compared to concession
All times Eastern.
2020, 03 November; called 11:24 a.m. 07 November
President-elect: Joe Biden
None; Trump insists he’s won
2016, 08 November; called 2:29 a.m. on 09 November
Elected President: Donald Trump
Clinton conceded on 09 November
2012, 06 November, 11:17 p.m.
Elected President: Barack Obama
Romney conceded on 07 November
2008, 04 November, 11 p.m.
Elected President: Barack Obama
McCain conceded on 04 November
2004, 02 November; called 11:19 a.m. 03 November
Elected President: George W. Bush
Kerry conceded on 03 November
2000, 07 November; called 12 December
Elected President: George W. Bush
Gore conceded on 13 December
1996, 05 November; 9 p.m.
Elected President: Bill Clinton
Dole conceded on 05 November
1992, 03 November; 10:48 p.m.
Elected President: Bill Clinton
Bush conceded on 03 November
1988, 08 November; 9:17 p.m.
Elected President: George H. W. Bush
Dukakis conceded on 08 November
1984, 06 November; 8:02 p.m.
Elected President: Ronald Reagan
Mondale conceded on 06 November
1980, 04 November; 8:15 p.m.
Elected President: Ronald Reagan
Carter conceded 04 November
1976, 02 November; called 3:31 a.m. on 03 November
Elected President: Jimmy Carter
Ford conceded 03 November
One last thing.
The Electoral College, a vestige of the nation’s roots in slavery, discriminates against populous states given Congressional refusal to grow the House of Representatives to accommodate a growing population.
Democrats have won the popular vote for the fourth presidential election in a row and in seven of the last eight elections. Yet two of those candidates – Gore and Clinton – are in this list as giving a concession speech.
This must change or there will be a civil war.
