How far out of the norm is Trump’s refusal to concede?

News organizations called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday, 07 November. It’s late on the 10th, and Donald Trump not only refuses to concede, he insists that he has won.

Trump’s four years in office have been marked by his disregard for American political norms. But how far off is he this time, with his failure to concede?

Note: No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede

NPR reports that the first concession came in a telegram, from William Jennings Bryan to William McKinley, two days after the election of 1896.

Since then, we’ve heard 32 concession speeches, marked by a template:

Statement of defeat

Call for unity

Tribute to democracy

Vow not to give up

News organization call compared to concession

All times Eastern.

2020, 03 November; called 11:24 a.m. 07 November

President-elect: Joe Biden

None; Trump insists he’s won

2016, 08 November; called 2:29 a.m. on 09 November

Elected President: Donald Trump

Clinton conceded on 09 November

2012, 06 November, 11:17 p.m.

Elected President: Barack Obama

Romney conceded on 07 November

2008, 04 November, 11 p.m.

Elected President: Barack Obama

McCain conceded on 04 November

2004, 02 November; called 11:19 a.m. 03 November

Elected President: George W. Bush

Kerry conceded on 03 November

2000, 07 November; called 12 December

Elected President: George W. Bush

Gore conceded on 13 December

1996, 05 November; 9 p.m.

Elected President: Bill Clinton

Dole conceded on 05 November

1992, 03 November; 10:48 p.m.

Elected President: Bill Clinton

Bush conceded on 03 November

1988, 08 November; 9:17 p.m.

Elected President: George H. W. Bush

Dukakis conceded on 08 November

1984, 06 November; 8:02 p.m.

Elected President: Ronald Reagan

Mondale conceded on 06 November

1980, 04 November; 8:15 p.m.

Elected President: Ronald Reagan

Carter conceded 04 November

1976, 02 November; called 3:31 a.m. on 03 November

Elected President: Jimmy Carter

Ford conceded 03 November

One last thing.

The Electoral College, a vestige of the nation’s roots in slavery, discriminates against populous states given Congressional refusal to grow the House of Representatives to accommodate a growing population.

Democrats have won the popular vote for the fourth presidential election in a row and in seven of the last eight elections. Yet two of those candidates – Gore and Clinton – are in this list as giving a concession speech.

This must change or there will be a civil war.

Sources: Green Papers, Washington Post

This originally ran at WiredPen.