How CNN Business Ruined Christmas Prematurely

An October 2021 CNN Business article say that America has ruined Christmas. Apparently, CNN Business needs to have a chat with the Grinch.

In her 03 October 2021 article How America ruined Christmas, CNN Business reporter Allison Morrow writes, “The supply chain nightmare that’s been plaguing the global economy for over a year is about to snarl the holiday shopping season. Think barren shelves, massive shipping delays, and no small amount of sticker shock. Merry Christmas, everyone!”

If people think that barren shelves, massive shipping delays and sticker shock will ruin or prevent Christmas, then the Grinch needs to have a chat with them. Although it took him awhile to figure it out, the Grinch knows what CNN Business doesn’t.

Charlie Brown’s friend Linus can also tell CNN Business what Christmas is about.

Granted, one would expect business reporters to be more like the sister of Linus.

“Psychiatry profits are up by 5 cents!”

This blogger can relate to Lucy. He wants for Christmas what she wants but never gets it.

Anyway, CNN Business has revealed the difference between celebrating Christmas and taking advantage of Christmas. One does not have to do any shopping in order to celebrate the birth of Messiah Y’shua (a.k.a. Jesus).

Featured Image in Public Domain.