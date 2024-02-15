House Speaker Mike Johnson is making Republicans nostalgic for Kevin McCarthy

It seems like almost any day now Republicans will start singing the old musical song “Come Back to Me.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson is turning out to be the Hindenburg of House speakers. Reports say Republicans are now looking back on Kevin McCarthy’s short reign as Speaker of the House with nostalgia, longing for the good old days when the Speaker of the House seemingly had a strategy. Johnson seems adrift at political sea and a few feet away from ramming into the Titanic.

Even worse, he’s constantly being decimated, denounced and ridiculed on social media. It’s starting to look like he is to politics what often-wrong strategist Dick Morris is to political prognostication.

Politico:

For nine months in his speakership, Kevin McCarthy seemed like a man with a title but no power — desperately improvising to keep his job amid factions ready to turn on him in an instant. Now, in his fourth month in alleged power, Speaker Mike Johnson has accomplished what once seemed unthinkable: making McCarthy seem like a skilled strategist and master of the House. Interviews with multiple Republicans over the last few days across multiple House factions — people who consider themselves on Johnson’s team, as well as those who were never enthusiastic about his rise — describe a speaker who seems to be winging it on major questions of strategy, messaging and basic vote-counting. Dismay over Johnson’s seemingly limp grasp on the speaker’s gavel has even produced a new trend of sorts: McCarthy nostalgia. “Kevin would have a strategy, he’d shop it around, then he’d make a play call,” a senior Republican lawmaker said. “The more I’m around Johnson, the more it’s clear to me he doesn’t have a plan.” Some are even going on the record. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a libertarian gadfly who was never considered a McCarthy ally, openly pined for the former speaker last week after Republicans suffered another embarrassing floor defeat. “Getting rid of Speaker McCarthy has officially turned into an unmitigated disaster,” he tweeted. It’s not getting any easier for Johnson.

Politico notes all of his flip-flops. It’s also worth noting that his flips are always to controversial positions taken by former President Donald Trump.

“I’m as confused as ever about what he wants,” one senior GOP aide said about the foreign aid questions. “He hasn’t given us any direction. … I think right now he’s in survival mode.” Added another, “Not sure what the speaker wants to do on that — as with most things, he’s all over the place.”

Will Republicans soon looking at photos of Kevin McCarthy and start singing this?



Oopsie! Did rookie @SpeakerJohnson realize he killed extra funding for immigration detainment, and the only alternative now is a mass release of refugees into the US. After all, he admitted that he didn't read the bill! "Legislating 101: Read The Bill."https://t.co/tYB4B0o6hT — Bob Krause (@KrauseForIowa) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: President Biden just sent this Valentine’s Day note to Speaker Johnson as a reminder for his work crushing the strongest border control legislation in decades. pic.twitter.com/JLpClqo94v — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) February 14, 2024

GOP: It's been 9 months. What's the plan?

Johnson: What plan?

GOP: You know, the "Plan"!!

Johnson: Y'all leak too much

GOP: So there is no plan.

Johnson: Oh, there's a plan alrighty!

GOP: Someone call Kevin

Kevin: He gone. https://t.co/N6mWKMYxyg @politico — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 15, 2024

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume criticizes Republicans for killing “The strongest border protection bill that I’ve seen in my time in Washington”: “I think these are a couple of issues that put Republicans in peril of looking like literally a do-nothing Congress” pic.twitter.com/zHmAnVGHTL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 15, 2024

? #BREAKINGNEWS Republicans Speaker Mike Johnson calls for a two week vacation while we have a border issue, Ukraine sovereignity bill, national security risk, budget issue, and being the least productive House in United States history. ? — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) February 14, 2024

Mike Johnson is OWNED – by you know who. Can you help me punish him? As his party is crashing down, my insider newsletter is blowing up. I’m only a few subs away from goal of getting to 167,000. Can you help me reach my record by midnight – it's free! (Link in bio). — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 15, 2024

This is insane. Speaker Mike Johnson paid by Russia. Why is this not trending? Worried yet about that 60 billion support package for Ukraine? https://t.co/nan86sm9aD — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) February 14, 2024

If Trump actually wants this vote from Speaker Johnson we know he will get it. https://t.co/trijHRW2jk — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 15, 2024

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson has named Marge Greene and Clay Higgins to serve as Impeachment Managers to prosecute Mayorkas in the Senate. https://t.co/Bfc9e2CuJM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2024

I guess Jeffries really did have the votes to force through the Ukraine-Israel bill https://t.co/t1OWOPe1Jp — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 14, 2024

White House denies Mike Johnson's meeting requestshttps://t.co/ytDE3M8aFN — Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) February 14, 2024

By blocking any vote funding Ukraine's military, Mike Johnson and Donald Trump are dramatically increasing the likelihood of Russia invading other European countries and of China invading Taiwan. This would be WW III. The chess board is obvious. We must fund Ukraine. NOW. — DrJackBrown ? (@DrGJackBrown) February 14, 2024

This is nonsense. Most Republican representatives would vote for the Ukraine aid bill if Johnson put it up for a vote. Mike Johnson is individually responsible for blocking military aid for Ukraine. https://t.co/7TqpZmBN7W — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) February 14, 2024

Are you kidding me!? House Republicans are leaving D.C. for two weeks after scaring the country over a national security threat, refusing to pass aid to Ukraine, and while a shooting is impacting Kansas City. https://t.co/61C1Hs7xuO — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: According to ABC News' sources, a new national security threat is that Russia wants to put a nuclear weapon into space. Mike Johnson, who can't count, says there's no need for alarm. It would be more reassuring to hear this from a Muppet.?

pic.twitter.com/9rlTcvSdEm — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: As a result of @SpeakerJohnson’s refusal to allow a floor vote on the Senate’s bipartisan border bill, ICE may have to release thousands of migrants from federal detention centers due to a lack of funding. REMEMBER IN NOVEMBER: REPUBLICANS ARE TO BLAME. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 14, 2024

Mike Johnson, who just sabotaged a bipartisan bill to secure the border because Trump told him to, says politicians have to stop “political posturing” and “solve the problems” pic.twitter.com/K7xkwecatO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 14, 2024

