House Republicans face identity dilemma in fights over Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday face questions about whether to discipline a pair of strikingly different Representatives Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene, decisions that will send a strong signal about the party’s future. Cheney, the No. 3 House of Representatives Republican, is facing heat for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting insurrection in a speech to his followers before they attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five dead. Greene is in the hotseat for having supported conspiracy theories…

