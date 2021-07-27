House January 6 committee hears of ‘medieval’ Capitol violence by pro-Trump rioters

Published by

Reuters

By Richard Cowan and Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A congressional committee held its first hearing investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack on Tuesday with testimony by four police officers who struggled against a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters engaging in “medieval” violence and warnings from lawmakers against whitewashing the riot. At the Democratic-led House of Representatives investigatory committee’s first hearing, the officer, Aquilino Gonell, described being pummeled by rioters fired up by Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him through wi…

Read More