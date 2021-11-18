House could vote on ‘Build Back Better’ Thursday -Pelosi

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, as long as some technical details from congressional committees are in hand. House members also were awaiting the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office’s final assessment of whether the legislation would meet the Biden administration’s promise it would not result in deficit-spending. Moderate House Democrats have been particularly interested in receiving the CBO “score” of the bill. It is unclear whether any …

Read More