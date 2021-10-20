" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / House committee backs contempt charge against Steve Bannon

House committee backs contempt charge against Steve Bannon

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a 9-0 vote, calling it “shocking” that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony. Approval of the report paved the way for the entire House …

Read More