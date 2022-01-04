The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a sham! Why? Because it does not include a star for iconic voice-actor Frank Welker. Yet, it has stars for fictional characters Snow White and Woody Woodpecker. That is insane!

It is not as if the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce would never award a star to a voice actor. Mel Blanc received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 08 February 1960.

Members of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce would have to be naïve at best to think that Frank Welker’s career isn’t on the same level as Mel Blanc’s.

The numbers for Frank Welker scream that he should be awarded his own star.





Now, compare Welker’s statistics to those of Jennifer Aniston, who has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If those numbers do not indicate that Frank Welker deserves his own star, then what would?

If the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has such a low opinion of entertainers with careers in voice acting, then members of America’s voice-acting community should go on strike just to show how important they are in the modern-day entertainment industry. If they won’t go on strike, then at least they should petition the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to give Frank Welker his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shame on You, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, for not already giving Mr. Welker his own star.