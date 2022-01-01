Hippos swam to England. Why did Robin Hood do it, too?

In the 1993 film Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Robin of Loxley is shown swimming all the way from Jerusalem to England. Why he swam will be explained shortly, but first …

If you think that it would be impossible for a man to swim from Jerusalem to England, then consider this historical fact: Ancient hippos swam to England, too.

From the University of Leicester, 04 October 2021:

It is unlikely that the hippos kissed the sand upon arriving in England.

Anyway, have you ever wondered why Robin of Loxley swam to England instead of traveling there by ship?

The reason probably has something to do with how he traveled from England to Jerusalem. That journey was not easy for him.

First, he booked passage on a charter boat traveling from Dover, England to Calais, France. The boat’s captain assured Robin that the trip would take only three hours. They ended up shipwrecked on Guernsey Island . . .

. . . thus the original sitcom was born. At least he got a free shirt out of the deal.

Upon reaching France, Robin searched for a fast way to get to the Mediterranean Sea. He encountered a nobleman named de Monet who suggested that Robin could fly across France. Being intrigued, Robin decided to try what the nobleman suggested.

Apparently, the nobleman forgot to tell Robin about the catapults.

Upon reaching the Mediterranean, Robin let a woman named Kathy Lee talk him into booking a cruise on a large luxury ship. She assured him that his experience during the cruise would be like this:

She forgot to tell him that a First-Class ticket was required for all that fun. Unfortunately, Robin could only afford an Economy ticket. So, he ended up like this guy wearing the white and gray outfit:

Once he was in Jerusalem, Robin decided that he would find a safer way to return home.