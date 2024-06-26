Hillary Clinton’s advice to Joe Biden on debating Donald Trump

As speculation continues that in the end former President Donald Trump will find a reason to pull out of his first debate with Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has offered some advice to Biden after having debated Trump in her unsuccessful 2016 Presidential bid.

The Guardian:

Hillary Clinton has said it would be a “waste of time” for Joe Biden to attempt to refute Donald Trump’s contentions in Thursday’s presidential debate because “it’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are”.

The former secretary of state wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that Trump “starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather”.

“This has gotten only worse in the years since we debated,” she said.

Clinton debated Trump while unsuccessfully running for the White House against him in 2016 – and she had also debated Biden during a presidential primary eight years earlier.

Trump was later accused of speaking over Clinton and looming over her in a way that she later described as “really weird”.

Clinton predicted in her op-ed that Trump’s strategies would “fall flat” if Biden “is as direct and forceful as he was” during his State of the Union address in March.

Referring to Trump, she added: “Expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential.”

Clinton advised debate-watchers to focus on three things: how each candidate talks about people, whether they “focus on the fundamentals”, and on the choice between “chaos and competence”.