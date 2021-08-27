Herschel Walker will be a disastrous GOP candidate

Former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys football player Herschel Walker has announced he is running for the Georgia Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022. The winner of that nomination will face Democrat Raphael Warnock, who will be running for re-election.

Walker has not told the state of Texas that he is now registered to vote in Georgia.



It would be a felony if Walker were to vote in Texas in the November 2021 election.

Walker has only voted ONCE in Texas (2020) since 2003. Shouldn’t someone running for statewide public office have demonstrated a modicum of civic responsibility?

Had Walker entertained thoughts of maintaining voter registration in Georgia while living in Texas, that 2020 ballot voided any claims of Georgia residency.

At the same time he voted in Texas in 2020, his current wife, Julie Blanchard, voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is now investigating Blanchard for voting in Georgia illegally.

“If you have multiple homes, you can’t vote where you have a home?”

Umm. Nope.

Another example of GOP projection when it comes to their mythical allegations of rampant “voter fraud”.

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, obtained a protective order against him in December 2005, alleging violent and controlling behavior.

In 2001, she filed for divorce, citing “physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.”

But many GOP voters do not care about wives, morality or ethics (see Trump’s affairs, 1/12/18).

Walker’s “success” as a businessman also mirrors that of his number one fan, Donald Trump.

In Athens, Georgia (home of the Bulldogs), ‘Herschel’s 34 Chicken and Ribs Kitchen’ opened in 2013, was rebranded in 2014, and closed its doors in 2015.

Walker’s empty claims of business acumen also mirror Trump’s:

Featured image, 2019, Flickr CC license.