‘He acts like a caudillo.’ New anti-Trump ads compare him to authoritarian leaders
MIAMI — The largest Democratic super PAC in the U.S. is launching a new series of attack ads starring a group of Florida Latinos who’ve fled oppressive governments in their home countries, featuring footage of President Donald Trump alongside images of Fidel Castro, Nicolás Maduro and Augusto Pinochet.Priorities USA, which teased this recent slate of ads last November, is using anti-Trump testimonials from one Cuban and three Venezuelan immigrants to compare Trump’s rhetoric to that of a Latin American “caudillo,” or an authoritarian dictator. The digital commercials will begin to publish on s…