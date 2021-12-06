‘Have You No Decency, Sir?’

“We have all of us to some extent become inured to a culture where viciousness and depravity are simply taken for granted, like some hideous wallpaper we have lived with for years.” — Roger Kimball

Just days after four teenagers were gunned down in their Michigan school, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) posted a “Christmas card” photo on Twitter of his family, including his four children, holding an array of military-style firearms in front of a Christmas Tree.

While many have tried, there are simply no words to describe – to put it mildly – the sheer callousness of that “Merry Christmas” wish.

The “ps,” “Santa, please bring ammo,” adds another level of depravity and is disturbingly reminiscent of what the mother of the accused Oxford High School shooter texted him when she was made aware by the school that her son had been searching for ammunition on the internet.

“LOL I’m not mad. You have to learn not to get caught,” she texted the shooter.

There are four more children who will not be able to pose with their parents in front of the Christmas Tree this Christmas, for someone did bring some ammo.

They are: Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Mire, 16, and Hana St. Juliana., 14.

Let us pray that Massie’s “Christmas Card” will not become the “hideous wallpaper” Americans will eventually become inured to.