Have ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski destroyed their credibility with Trump reset?

For more than five years years MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have been at the forefront of those who’ve warned about “normalizing” Donald Trump. They’ve made ringing statements condemning Trump comments that were divisive, racial, anti-democratic or misogynistic . They were media outrage machines on an often thoughtful show where they presented themselves principled partisans. They were seemingly defenders of democracy.

To be sure, many viewers had given them a pass because they were previsouly at the forefront of helping normalize Trump in his march to the 2016 Republican Presidential nomination. They had shifted gears once before and this shift seemed genuine.

Now Joe and Mikka seem to be echoing the immortal worlds of SNL’s Gild Radner as Miss Emily Letilla:

To wit:

Seven years after they last spoke to him, MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski traveled to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. The duo, who used to be friends with Trump, turned into fierce critics during his first term in office, and he returned the favor, occasionally ripping into them in posts on X (formerly Twitter). At the top of Monday’s program, they disclosed their trip, acknowledging that his decisive win influenced their decision. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country.”

Many aren’t buy it and some who watched the show regularly and now calling for a boycott. Or perpetual boycott.

There are indeed a lot of questions here and eyebrow-raising aspects.

1. They visited Trump but didn’t do an interview. The bottom line is that this looks about just mending fences. Aka, access. Place your best now on when Trump will do a pre-inauguration interview on “Morning Joe” with few tough follow up questions.

2. Was there a calculation that because MSNBC’s ratings including for their show are nosediving they needed to find a way to regain viewers? Have they calculated that for all those that boycott the show they’ll they pick up Trump supporters to make up for or surpass the loss?

3. How many times can someone shift their stance without losing all credibility?

4. Is this further proof that in the 21st century outrage is a cheap commodity to be brought out, then dropped with a “never mind” when there’s a new establishment reality – as quickly as seemingly deeply held principles are jettisoned like old Band Aids?

The answer will come in future “Morning Joe” show broadcasts.

But, as of now, it certainly does look like they’re saying:



"Democracy is at stake!" "Trump is a fascist!" Oh and we just met with the guy to reconcile with him. How many Democratic elites actually believed the things they told their voters about Trump? https://t.co/SPdcJYZvXZ — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) November 18, 2024

Trump on his meeting with Joe and Mika at Mar-a-Lago: “I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication…They congratulated me on running a ‘great and flawless campaign, one for the history books,’ which I really believe it was, but it was also a… pic.twitter.com/B8w0jGLEmh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2024

WOW! And so it begins: Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski normalizing Donald Trump after meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. This is how we got President Trump the first time. They learned nothing. I’m posting the entire segment so folks can decide for… pic.twitter.com/jZUUepyWW9 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 18, 2024

Sit-Down With Trump Backfires Spectacularly On 'Morning Joe' Hosts https://t.co/rJV9Xv96lM — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) November 18, 2024

When Nikki Haley is mocking you for being a fraud and a sellout, that’s when you know it’s really bad because she’s an expert. pic.twitter.com/i7OzzYcR1J — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2024

So Joe Scarborough and Mika went to Mar-a-lago to speak with Trump? No interview? They say they pushed him hard? Told him they’d continue to speak truth to power. Or did they beg him not to go after them? This is insane !! — tammar904II ?? (@tammar904) November 18, 2024

Oh, Lord. Joe and Mika went to Mar-a-lago. "What we did agree on," Mika said, "was to restart communications." Access. "He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats." Credulity. They revert to their mean. pic.twitter.com/6n3YhALz5p — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) November 18, 2024

Joe Scarborough and Mika from Morning Joe, their ratings plummeting, made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago because they decided if you can't beat him, grovel for access and help normalize him AGAIN. STOP ?

WATCHING?

MORNING?

JOE? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) November 18, 2024

Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Normalizing trumpism. I'm out! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@slayer_agolf) November 18, 2024

Meaning our ratings are down and we would love the opportunity to minimize the danger of this presidency. Helps no one. Bet you won't see Joy Reid groveling. #DemsUnited

pic.twitter.com/NitxpqKRSo — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) November 18, 2024

Here are two sellouts from the MSM. It’s time for them to move to FOX. The days of ?@morningmika? and Morning Joe are over. Hey ?@MSNBC? you have a sinking ship.#DemsUnited #LiveBlue https://t.co/gOmDi5IyKt — Izzy ???? ??? (@1zzyzyx1) November 18, 2024

Lol Joe and Mika were given marching orders to cut the over the top Trump outrage theater. They actually are talking about finding common ground with a guy they called a dictator and threat to democracy. This ridiculous show needs to be canceled once and for all. #MorningJoe — markb (@cubscoltsfan) November 18, 2024

I'm begging you all to quit watching @Morning_Joe.

Those hacks, @JoeNBC & @morningmika were Trump's biggest cheerleaders back in 2016.

They helped get us to this point and I will never ever forget or forgive them.#MorningJoe — Lynda Wright (@BroncoBaby10) November 18, 2024

And so it begins … https://t.co/y0GXgrkdjT — digby @digby56.bsky.social (@digby56) November 18, 2024

If this doesn’t make you hurl your breakfast you have an iron gut. pic.twitter.com/JYjIdHeVmd — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 18, 2024

Joe and Mika of Morning Joe went down mar a logo, to kiss the ring of the President elect Donald Trump because they’re scared he’s gonna come after them. And today they want us to believe they did it for America to be at peace,I will not be watching Joe anymore. — Dexter DeVaughn (@dexter_devaughn) November 18, 2024

Btw just wait until Maddow says nothing about this tonight pic.twitter.com/qImauQT0lW — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2024

Scarborough said Trump is Hitler and a serial rapist and Trump said Joe left Congress because he murdered a staffer, but let’s put all that behind us now and chill because the show must go on. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2024

With the news that Joe & Mika flew to Mar-a-lago over the weekend, folks are none too pleased. And @Morning_Joe has blocked comments on their feed. These two quislings are groveling again. Not surprised at all. Fck 'em. And @msnbc wonders why viewers are leaving. ? https://t.co/VsTsPwODNs pic.twitter.com/PYaooOnXkN — Sunkist ????? (@sunkist111) November 18, 2024

With the news that Joe & Mika flew to Mar-a-lago over the weekend, folks are none too pleased. And @Morning_Joe has blocked comments on their feed. These two quislings are groveling again. Not surprised at all. Fck 'em. And @msnbc wonders why viewers are leaving. ? https://t.co/VsTsPwODNs pic.twitter.com/PYaooOnXkN — Sunkist ????? (@sunkist111) November 18, 2024

CNN, MSNBC ratings plummeted after elections Much of audience came from liberals while right watches Fox. That audience blames media too for Trump win. Morning Joe bowing to Trump, & the rest doing finger-pointing & both sides coverage, isn't going to bring audience back. — [email protected] (@MSignorile) November 18, 2024

Dear @morningmika & @JoeNBC, I get what you were trying to do. The whole point of my podcast, “The Social Contract with Joe Walsh,” is to sit down with ANYONE of good faith who disagrees with me, to seek understanding & common ground. And to that end, I sit down with Trump… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 18, 2024

In other words, Joe and Mika saw the declining ratings and decided to revert to their true selves…like back when they provided free air time to Trump every Friday during the primaries in ‘16. Don’t look at me, I lost respect for Joe after Terri Schiavo… https://t.co/b8ahjsKa2I pic.twitter.com/whp6W9NETJ — Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) November 18, 2024

Joe and Mika broadcasting their Stockholm Syndrome on Morning Joe this morning. What a disgusting display of capitulation. — Christine (@canazei17) November 18, 2024

What’s happening on #MorningJoe is frightening. Trump isn’t even president yet, and it’s getting dark fast. — Shaniqua (@__Shaniqua_) November 18, 2024

Friends, if you haven't done so already, please stop watching cable TV news. For the sake of your mental health, please stop. I stopped and my mental health is much better for it. Joe and Mika bending the knee should be the death knell for cable TV news. What a goddamn joke. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) November 18, 2024

After a decade of attacking President Trump’s rhetoric, much of it justified, calling him no less than Hitler, these @MSNBC Chicken Hawks went down to Ma-a-Lago to kiss the King’s ring. @Morning_Joe dressed like a woman and boarded a boat off the Titanic. Watch every single… pic.twitter.com/y3dYV9C5oO — Cameron Tousi (@CameronTousi) November 18, 2024

WATCH: @Morning_Joe @JoeNBC @morningmika on their meeting at Mar-A-Lago with “cheerful & upbeat” Trump — who is already using their ring-kissing as a trophy and saying they praised him effusively. pic.twitter.com/MAwpqBnzgp — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 18, 2024

Sit-Down With Trump Backfires Spectacularly On 'Morning Joe' Hosts https://t.co/rJV9Xv96lM — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) November 18, 2024

A despondent Joe and Mika decide to do a “make up tour” to MAL to kiss Donald’s ring. Rating agencies say Morning Joe lost HALF their audience after the election. Now they’re hoping to jump on Trump’s Fascist bandwagon! Disgusting people. pic.twitter.com/ki6UhwwmQK — Beep?? (@fiercefreckled) November 18, 2024