Have ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski destroyed their credibility with Trump reset?

For more than five years years MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have been at the forefront of those who’ve warned about “normalizing” Donald Trump. They’ve made ringing statements condemning Trump comments that were divisive, racial, anti-democratic or misogynistic . They were media outrage machines on an often thoughtful show where they presented themselves principled partisans. They were seemingly defenders of democracy.

To be sure, many viewers had given them a pass because they were previsouly at the forefront of helping normalize Trump in his march to the 2016 Republican Presidential nomination. They had shifted gears once before and this shift seemed genuine.

Now Joe and Mikka seem to be echoing the immortal worlds of SNL’s Gild Radner as Miss Emily Letilla:

To wit:

Seven years after they last spoke to him, MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski traveled to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

The duo, who used to be friends with Trump, turned into fierce critics during his first term in office, and he returned the favor, occasionally ripping into them in posts on X (formerly Twitter). At the top of Monday’s program, they disclosed their trip, acknowledging that his decisive win influenced their decision.

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country.”

Many aren’t buy it and some who watched the show regularly and now calling for a boycott. Or perpetual boycott.

There are indeed a lot of questions here and eyebrow-raising aspects.

1. They visited Trump but didn’t do an interview. The bottom line is that this looks about just mending fences. Aka, access. Place your best now on when Trump will do a pre-inauguration interview on “Morning Joe” with few tough follow up questions.

2. Was there a calculation that because MSNBC’s ratings including for their show are nosediving they needed to find a way to regain viewers? Have they calculated that for all those that boycott the show they’ll they pick up Trump supporters to make up for or surpass the loss?

3. How many times can someone shift their stance without losing all credibility?

4. Is this further proof that in the 21st century outrage is a cheap commodity to be brought out, then dropped with a “never mind” when there’s a new establishment reality – as quickly as seemingly deeply held principles are jettisoned like old Band Aids?

The answer will come in future “Morning Joe” show broadcasts.

But, as of now, it certainly does look like they’re saying: