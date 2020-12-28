Has Year 2020 killed your sense of humor?

Here is one way to find out. Look in a mirror. If you laugh at what you see, then your sense of humor is still alive.

Well, the mirror trick works for me. If you had my face, then the mirror trick would work for you, too.

Since you probably don’t have my face (which is good news for you), then you can test your sense of humor by reading humorist Dave Barry’s Year in Review. Describing Year 2020, Barry writes, “This was a year in which our only moments of genuine, unadulterated happiness were when we were able to buy toilet paper. Which is fitting, because 2020 was one long, howling, Category Five crapstorm.”

The laugh is on Barry because I never ran out of toilet paper. Hey, when you have a face like mine, you deserve a break like that one.

Anyway, reading Dave Barry’s annual year-in-review is a modern holiday tradition, as is watching Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.

Frankly, I don’t think that Dave Barry has been as excited for the start of a new year since his New Year column published 02 January 2000.

Meanwhile, when Year 2020 finally ends, we will all be going . . .