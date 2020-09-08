Has ‘Dumbkirk’ Become a Metaphor for the Trump Presidency?

Following their leader’s example of “taking the high road,” this Labor Day weekend, thousands of Trump supporters took to the “high seas” and hit the lakes, rivers and waterways around the country on small and large boats in what were called the ‘Great American Boat Parade,’ the “Nation’s Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade and Rally,” the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade,” and other colorful nautical names.

However, it did not all go well and now satirists, cartoonists, reporters, social media – well, about 70 % of the nation – are having a good laugh at it and have come up with numerous funny #hashtags, memes, tweets, quips, cartoons, photoshops, etc., hoping that some of them — for example #Dumbkirk – will become a metaphor for the upcoming election — in fact for the entire Trump presidency.

One of the first Trumpilla nautical extravaganzas took place at nearby Lake Travis, Texas.

The Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade organizers encouraged the weekend sailors to “Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle!… Let’s really make a statement!”

Well they did decorate the boats liberally (in the non-political sense) and beautifully from stern to stern and what a statement they made.

Hundreds of watercraft of all sizes, from eight-foot boats to 60-foot yachts, took to the water on Saturday afternoon. Almost immediately as the parade started, some of the boats lost heir even keel and started sinking when larger boats speeding around the lake created huge waves causing the smaller boats to swamp, capsize and sink.

Five boats sank but fortunately everyone was rescued and no one was injured. There were a lot of bruised egos, wet MAGA hats and lots of Trump paraphernalia flotsam and jetsam. As of the weekend, two boats were still sitting at the bottom of the lake.

Some of the comments heard and seen around the internet:

• Next time they should boat by mail.

• Antifa submarines are the only way to explain this. Period.

• I like boaters who don’t capsize ok?

• What’s the best way to watch a Trump parade? From a glass-bottom boat.

• So, tell me, who exactly are the “suckers” and “losers”?

• Can ‘MyPillow’ work as a flotation device?

• Do any of Trump’s arguments hold water?

The last two memes are in a piece by none other than our regular contributor, nationally self-syndicated editorial cartoonist Clay Jones who writes (and draws) about Trump’s Dumbkirk here. Some excerpts in PG-13 format:

To show their support for their Dear Leader and orange messiah, Trump cultists with boats have been staging “boat parades.” And these Trumplicans don’t have both oars in the water.

I have several questions: Are life jackets as political as face masks?…Does denial stop your boat from sinking any better than it stops a pandemic? Can a MyPillow work as a flotation device?

Five of these boats in the [Trumpian] armada sank. Fortunately, no one died or was seriously injured. The real good news for the Trump [sailors] is it’s not the cause of climate change. Nope. It’s from stupidity. Boats leave a wake. They create turbulence. They make tides. You get a bunch of these boats together and what you get are sinking boats. The waves knock them around, fill them with water, and the next thing you know, you need flippers and snorkels.

The local sheriff’s department received 15 calls about sinking weasels’ ships. A local towing company said they received three more calls. Ultimately, five of these hater boats sank. Three were recovered. Two are still on the floor of the lake scaring fish.

They can’t blame China, Hillary, or Obama. Maybe God hates boats…or better yet, maybe God hates Trump boats. What I’m hoping for mostly is that this is a metaphor for what’s to come.

Will there be another blue wave? Will Trump sink in November? Are Trump supporters all wet? Do any of Trump’s arguments hold water?

These “Trumptillas” were started in Florida last May. The first one had around 1,500 boats. And the guy who hosted and organized this event, was arrested and charged for issuing a written threat to another man over wearing face masks.

Of course, another problem for Trump and his cultists is they all have tiny dinghies.

