Harrison Ford on Kamala Harris

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention.”

Watch the whole thing.

"I've got one vote — same as anyone else — and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris" – Harrison Ford on why he's endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/3hlSENqvk1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2024