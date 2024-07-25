Harris grassroots organizing goes into in overdrive Thursday night

Win With Black Women meets every Sunday on Zoom at 8:30 pm Eastern. This past Sunday, at least 44,000 women joined that call. They talked strategy for four hours. And raised $1.6 million in three hours.
There are AT LEAST six Harris campaign organizing calls Thursday night. Crank up Zoom!
White Women: Answer the Call
8:30 / 5:30 pm Eastern/Pacific
http://AnswertheCall2024.com
White Men Against MAGA
9:00 / 6:00 pm Eastern/Pacific
https://www.mobilize.us/surj/event/653663/
Moms Rising : Let’s build some MOMentum!
7:30 / 4:30 pm Eastern/Pacific
https://www.mobilize.us/momsrising/event/653465/
Young Voters for Harris
8:00 / 5:00 pm Eastern/Pacific
https://joebiden.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5sZdd8wDTrWOpiy4qJWBcw#/registration
Climate Movement: Climate Movement, it’s our time to shine!
8:00 / 5:00 pm Eastern/Pacific
https://tinyurl.com/2bwjy5st
OUT for Kamala Harris and you should be, too! JOIN THE LGBTQ+ UNITY CALL
9:00 / 6:00 pm Eastern/Pacific
https://act.hrc.org/page/154061/petition/1?ea.tracking.id=sm_adv_HarrislgbtCall
