Posted by HART WILLIAMS on Jul 20, 2019 in History, Holidays, Society, Transportation, Travel |

Happy Moon Day 50th Anniversary Edition

I already wrote this, and have posted annually for years.



There’s something a little “different” about this photo.

Sadly, most coverage has been nationalistic and jingoistic.

Let me tell you this: the moon landing will be remembered long after “USA” has been forgotten.

Here’s the 47th annual post. (Sometimes known as “A Secret History of Neil Armstrong”)

Beware of penny ante poker players.

And can we PLEASE have a permanent holiday for “Moon Day”? It’s important.

Courage.

Cross posted from his vorpal sword.