Happy 50th Anniversary, Scooby-Doo!
September 13, 1969 – a date enshrined in animation history.
On that Saturday morning, a canine star was born. It was then that CBS debuted a brand-new cartoon called Scooby Doo Where Are You!
Since then, Scooby and the Gang have entered the hearts of millions of fans.
In honor of Scooby’s 50th anniversary, here is a primer about Scooby and the Gang.
Origins: How Scooby Came Into Existence
Scooby’s Godfather: Fred Silverman
Scooby’s Live-Action Predecessors
Scooby’s Creators: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera
Scooby’s Human Father: Iwao Takamoto
Scooby Trivia (according to the series Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!)
Velma has an IQ of 190. She has gotten into every college she applied to, and some colleges have even applied to her.
Whereas Velma is afraid of water, Fred is afraid of widths.
Shaggy and Scooby once got stuck inside a food vending machine.
Once, dolphins were mad at Daphne because she owed them $15. She eventually paid them.
Mysteries About Scooby and the Gang
What state do Scooby and the Gang live in?
What is Fred’s natural hair color?
Does the Scooby universe have a canon?
Does Daphne know Sarah Michelle Gellar?
The newest version of Scooby and the Gang was launched in June 2019.
It is Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
The Heroes of the Scooby Universe: The Voice Actors
The Original Cast
Daphne: Indira Stefanianna Christopherson
Velma: Nicole David (née Jaffe)
Voice Double-Duty
Scooby 2.0 and Shaggy 2.0: Scott Innes
Shaggy
Shaggy Incarnate: Matthew Lillard
The Voices of Daphne
Queen of the Scooby Universe: Heather North Kenney
Daphne the Adult: Mary Kay Bergman
Daphne the Daffy: Grey DeLisle Griffin
The Voices of Velma
The Mystery Velma: Marla Frumkin
The Japanese Velma: Tomoe Hanba
Velma the Playboy Bunny: B.J. Ward
Velma the College Graduate: Mindy Cohn
Congratulations to Frank Welker for playing the part of Fred Jones for 50 years.
