Posted by David Robertson on Sep 13, 2019 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Cartoons, Comedy, Featured, History, Television, TMV News |

Happy 50th Anniversary, Scooby-Doo!

September 13, 1969 – a date enshrined in animation history.

On that Saturday morning, a canine star was born. It was then that CBS debuted a brand-new cartoon called Scooby Doo Where Are You!

Since then, Scooby and the Gang have entered the hearts of millions of fans.

In honor of Scooby’s 50th anniversary, here is a primer about Scooby and the Gang.

Click on the blue links.

Origins: How Scooby Came Into Existence

Scooby’s Godfather: Fred Silverman

Scooby’s Live-Action Predecessors

Scooby’s Creators: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera

Scooby’s Human Father: Iwao Takamoto

Scooby Trivia (according to the series Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!)

Velma has an IQ of 190. She has gotten into every college she applied to, and some colleges have even applied to her.

Whereas Velma is afraid of water, Fred is afraid of widths.

Shaggy and Scooby once got stuck inside a food vending machine.

Once, dolphins were mad at Daphne because she owed them $15. She eventually paid them.





Mysteries About Scooby and the Gang

Does Scooby Know Snoopy?

What state do Scooby and the Gang live in?

How wealthy is Fred?

Is Daphne part space alien?

Is Shaggy a stoner?

Who owns the Mystery Machine?

What is Fred’s natural hair color?

Does the Scooby universe have a canon?

Does Daphne know Sarah Michelle Gellar?

The newest version of Scooby and the Gang was launched in June 2019.

It is Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

The show can be watched by clicking here.

The Heroes of the Scooby Universe: The Voice Actors

The Original Cast

Scooby: Don Messick

Shaggy: Casey Kasem

Fred: Frank Welker

Daphne: Indira Stefanianna Christopherson

Velma: Nicole David (née Jaffe)

Voice Double-Duty

Scooby 2.0 and Shaggy 2.0: Scott Innes

Shaggy

Shaggy Incarnate: Matthew Lillard

The Voices of Daphne

Queen of the Scooby Universe: Heather North Kenney

Daphne the Adult: Mary Kay Bergman

Daphne the Daffy: Grey DeLisle Griffin

The Voices of Velma

Nurse Velma: Patricia Stevens

The Mystery Velma: Marla Frumkin

The Japanese Velma: Tomoe Hanba

Velma the Playboy Bunny: B.J. Ward

Velma the College Graduate: Mindy Cohn

Velma the Pin: Kate Micucci

Congratulations to Frank Welker for playing the part of Fred Jones for 50 years.

Featured Image by Author