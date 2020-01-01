Posted by David Robertson on Jan 1, 2020 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Featured, History, Holidays, Society |

Happy 130th Anniversary, Rose Parade!

From History.com: “On January 1, 1890, members of the Valley Hunt Club paraded their flower-festooned horse-and-buggies through the streets of Pasadena, California, and spent the afternoon competing in foot races and tug-of-war contests. In the years following that first Tournament of Roses parade, the post-procession athletic contests evolved to include polo matches and even greased-pig catching.”

According to the same History.com article, the first Tournament of Roses football game was played on 01 January 1902. The Tournament of Roses didn’t feature another football game until 1916.

In 1923, the Tournament of Roses football game “was moved to a massive new stadium in Pasadena called the Rose Bowl. The New Year’s Day game took on the name of its new home, and the ‘bowl game’ was born.”

Featured Image by Prayitno. Image licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.