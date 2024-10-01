Happy 100th Birthday President Jimmy Carter

Today marks a special moment in history, for the first time ever a President of the United States has reached the age of 100.

Given the overall increase in human life span it is likely we will see other former Presidents match this mark but it is certainly worth noting the event.

Like most Presidents, he has been a controversial figure over the years and was at one point among the least popular former Chief Executives, but like many others he has seen his image rehabilitate over the years. Today he is recognized for all the work of his post Presidency and even some of the more divisive aspects of his Administration are being reconsidered.

His work with Habitat For Humanity has provided an example for millions while his work around the world to promote democracy and free elections has helped to bring freedom to nations darkened by oppression.

Of course this does not mean that we cannot legitimately disagree with some of his actions or policies, we can be critical of a public figure who has chosen to make a career in politics.

But on a day like this I think we need to return to an earlier time, a time when we could put some things before politics and simply offer a broad bipartisan Happy Birthday to one of our national leaders.

It may be a small step towards civility but one that is needed.