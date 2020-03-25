(Guest Editorial) Donald Juvenile Trump: Even as he demands respect as a condition for helping besieged governors, the president smears them
The man in the White House who plays a leader on TV pitched another fit, this time at governors like New York’s Andrew Cuomo who, desperate for aid to save their citizens’ lives, had the gall to press Washington to send more respirators from the federal stockpile and deliver other aid on something better than the sluggish pace so far established.“It’s a two-way street,” said President Trump Tuesday. “They have to treat us well also. They can’t say, ‘Oh gee, we should get this, we should get that.’ We’re doing a great job.” (Wednesday, rewriting history with lightning speed, he tweeted that it’…