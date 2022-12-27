Greg Abbott’s Happy Birthday Jesus (Cartoon, Column and Video)



Another thing I find revolting about Republicans is that they spend the entire year being as vile as humanly possible, and then on Christmas and Easter, they’re all about Jesus.

I scrolled through Twitter and saw posts from the most despicable, like Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz praising Jesus and celebrating Christmas, after spending an entire year lying their gaslighting balls off and wishing evil shit on people.

But none of those goons have the power to be as evil as Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, or Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Each of these men was or is presently in an executive position where he can order government agencies to hurt people. And they do it for their own political fortunes.

Trump made it a policy to separate families and put children in cages. DeSantis went out of his way to deport refugees, not from the state he’s actually governor of, but from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Trust me, Ron…Texas has enough assholes that it doesn’t need your efforts, case in point…Greg Abbott. Abbott started the Republican trend of shipping migrants and refugees to sanctuary cities, but what he did over the past weekend might be the evilest thing he’s done so far.

On Christmas day, Greg Abbott tweeted a photo of himself and his beautiful family saying “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas.” He also tweeted, “May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family.” He and his family looked warm and cozy in that photo.

But a few hours before that tweet, buses from Texas with 130 refugees, many dressed in only T-shirts, were dropped off in front of the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C. in sub-zero conditions without any advance notice.

I’m not a Jesus expert and I don’t claim to be a Christian so I can’t tell you what Jesus would do, but he wouldn’t do this.

Officials in New York City received an advance warning these refugees were coming, and that might be why they were re-routed to D.C. Republicans have to make these stunts as cruel as possible.

White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan accused Abbott of having “abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures” on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities. You can’t claim this is to help people when you don’t give any advance notification. You also can’t claim it’s to help them when you kick them out of the bus in these temperatures and then abandon them.

There are fair points to the arguments that border states carry an unfair burden in dealing with immigration, and they do deserve more support from the federal government, but this isn’t a solution. There are other ways to make that point than being cruel to the most vulnerable…but maybe the point is to be cruel. Republicans love that shit. Abbott won re-election last month with nearly 55 percent of the vote from Texans. The majority of Texans are all about yee-hawing this sort of cruelty.

Responding to Abbott’s Christmas day tweet, Jon B. Wolfsthal, a senior adviser at Global Zero and ex-adviser to then-Vice President Biden, tweeted: “Did you tweet this before or after you shipped 130 migrants to DC with no extra clothes on the coldest night of the year—which also happened to be Christmas?”

Photojournalist Paul Gillespie replied to Abbott’s Christmas post, tweeting, “Dude, really? You just sent three bus loads of would be Mary and Joseph’s from TX to NY on 9 degree Christmas eve. You all got to stop playing the Christian card. You go against everything he preached. At least the inn keeper let them stay in the manger.”

One user on Twitter posted, “There’s nothing Christian or loving about stunts like this, Greg. In fact, it’s more like Herod than anything else in the Christmas story. I feel sick.”

Amy Fischer, an organizer with The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, said, “It really does show the cruelty behind Governor Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold. People are getting off the buses, they don’t have coats, they don’t have clothes for this kind of weather, and they’re freezing.”

Living in the Washington area, I can assure you it was freezing and painfully cold on Christmas Eve. The temps weren’t just in the teens and below, it was windy. I walked to a party Friday night and the conditions were physically painful.

Greg Abbott and other Republicans are trying to make a point about immigration, but the only point they’re making is that they’re assholes. And that may be the point they’re really trying to prove because their base loves it. But I bet Jesus doesn’t.

You can’t convince people you’re a Christian or love the messages of Jesus when you’re hurting the most vulnerable for a political stunt.

1 John 3:17 says, “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?” God’s love doesn’t abide in the hearts of Republicans, but they do like to tweet photos pretending it does.

And you don’t own the libs by being an a**hole.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]